Memphis Depay fires Netherlands to victory over Montenegro

Barcelona star Memphis Depay has continued his strong start to the 2021/22 season with two key goals on international duty.

The former Manchester United forward has hit the ground running in Catalonia following his summer switch from Lyon.

He has already registered two goals from his first three games in La Liga action and that hot streak has continued with the Netherlands.

Louis Van Gaal kicked off his return as La Oranje head coach with 1-1 draw away in Norway in midweek before a Memphis-inspired effort secured a 4-0 win at home to Montenegro tonight.

A goal in either half from the 27-year-old put Van Gaal on course for a key win in Amsterdam as he tucked home from the penalty spot before the break.

However, his strike on the hour removed any doubt of a stumble for Van Gaal’s side, as Memphis buried his 30th goal for the national side.

What a goal this was to score the brace 🔥 Memphis Depay tonight- Goals: 2

Shots on 🎯: 4/6

Chances created: 6

Acc passes: 55/62

Long balls: 3/3

Key passes: 6

Succ dribbles: 2/4

Was fouled: 2 What a game 👉🦁👈 pic.twitter.com/6J3a9oqQ9s — Messaitama🤺🇦🇷 (@messaitama) September 4, 2021

The Netherlands are now up to second place in Group G with a home tie against group leaders Turkey on the horizon on September 7.

Images via Getty Images