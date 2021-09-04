Luis Enrique backs Eric Garcia over Spain role

Spain boss Luis Enrique has offered his ongoing backing to Barcelona defender Eric Garcia.

Garcia was rotated in and out of the starting line up during Euro 2020 as Enrique looked to find the perfect centre back partner for Aymeric Laporte.

Enrique has edged in favour of the La Blaugrana star in recent weeks with Garcia starting alongside Laporte in their 2-1 2022 World Cup qualifier defeat in Sweden on September 2.

However, Garcia struggled in Stockholm, with Alexander Isak getting away from him to score Sweden’s opening goal on the night and his positioning for Viktor Claesson’s winner also criticised.

The 20-year-old is expected to keep his place in tomorrow’s home clash with Georgia and Enrique is keeping faith in him.

“I do not agree with the criticisms with Eric García”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“The season has started very well for him and he’s in perfect condition and I see him well.

“It’s true Eric suffered in the transitions against Sweden, but it also happened to Laporte. I am happy with Eric.”

Enrique is unlikely to make sweeping changes to his side despite their loss at the Friends Arena, but Gerard Moreno misses out through injury, with Adama Traore and Pablo Sarabia battling to replace him.

