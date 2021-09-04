Barcelona might just have missed a big opportunity during the final stages of the transfer window.

The Blaugrana went into the final hours of the transfer window needing a forward amid the injury of Sergio Aguero, and the late departure of Antoine Griezmann gave them the space they needed to sign one.

And it seems one of the players they enquired about was Spain and RB Leipzig star Dani Olmo, who came through the La Masia academy ahead of leaving for Dinamo Zagreb in 2014.

Olmo won many people over during the summer during his efforts for Spain both at Euro 2020 and the Olympics.

And it seems Barcelona made a move for the 23-year-old, submitting a proposal ahead of the transfer window slamming shut.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Olmo accepted Barca’s proposal without taking too much of a look at it.

It’s reported Olmo was keen to return to Barca and was happy to do so regardless of the offer he received.

But the move did not materialise with Barcelona turning to Sevilla forward Luuk de Jong instead, signing the Dutchman on a season-long loan with an option to buy.