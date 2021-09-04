Barcelona have been handed a condensed fixture list for the coming month following the confirmation of kick-off dates and times for the coming weeks.

The Blaugrana are currently on hiatus, along with the rest of La Liga, due to the international break.

And they are unsure quite when they will return with questions over whether their clash with Sevilla will go ahead.

Barca are set to take on Los Nervionenses in their first game back following the break, but Sevilla have applied for a postponement due to the extension of the South American international window.

Sevilla claim they will be at a disadvantage without some of their key men, but while La Liga are happy to postpone the fixture, RFEF are not and Spanish football’s governing body has rejected the request.

La Liga will fight the decision and so the fixture remains in the air.

But regardless, things get a little busy after that for Barcelona.

After playing a Champions League tie with Bayern on September 14, Barca play three games in the space of just six days.

Granada head to Camp Nou on September 20 before Barca face Cadiz in Andalusia on September 23, and just three days later, the Blaugrana welcome Levante to Catalonia.

That total is taken up to four games in just nine days if you include the Champions League.

Three days after taking on Levante, Ronald Koeman’s men are in action again, facing Benfica in the Champions League.

That’s some stretch for Barca and we are only in the second month of the new season, though it must be added that while some teams have a day or two of more rest between fixtures, there are others who have it just as tough.

That includes Real Madrid, who also find themselves playing every three days for nine days over that period, facing Valencia, Mallorca, Villarreal and then Sheriff in the Champions League.