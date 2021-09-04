Barcelona preparing to try to prise Dani Olmo from Leipzig again

The transfer window may have shut but that doesn’t mean that speculation has ceased. Far from it. Mateu Alemany and Ramon Planes will take a small break after the end of the summer window, but will be right back at it within a few days. One of their key targets, according to Mundo Deportivo, is Dani Olmo, who they tried to sign in the final days of the window only to fail.

Barcelona will go for him again in January and try to prise him from Leipzig, but German clubs are notorious for being difficult to do business with in the winter market. The summer of 2022, therefore, might be more advantageous for the Catalan club. Olmo, 23, will have two more years left on his contract by then, so Leipzig could be convinced should the right offer arrive.

Alemany has tracked Olmo since he was at Valencia, and tried to make the deal happen this summer once it became clear that Joao Felix wouldn’t be leaving Atletico Madrid for Camp Nou. Leipzig wanted a fixed fee of €75m for their prize Spaniard, something Barcelona struggled to meet. They proposed a deal similar to the one they agreed with Atletico for the sale of Antoine Griezmann, but Leipzig didn’t consider it.