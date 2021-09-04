Barcelona preparing to move decisively to renew the contracts of their three brightest stars

The transfer market has closed and Barcelona are preparing for the new season both on and off the pitch. Antoine Griezmann has left for Atletico Madrid while Luuk de Jong has been signed from Sevilla, with Emerson also departing for Tottenham Hotspur, Ilaix Moriba joining Leipzig and Miralem Pjanic signing for Besiktas. Mateu Alemany and Ramon Planes will rest for a few days but then, according to Mundo Deportivo, set out on an important challenge; renewing three of the club’s brightest stars.

The three are, of course, Pedri, Ansu Fati and Ousmane Dembele. The former will form a key part of Ronald Koeman’s midfield heading forward while the latter pair will be starters in the front three given this summer’s significant departures. Dembele’s is the most urgent case. His contract expires in the summer of 2022, and unlike in the case of Fati and Pedri there’s no clause Barcelona can trigger to extend his contract.

Fati recently took on Lionel Messi’s number ten, a big move. Barcelona want to reward his potential with a generous long-term deal, with Pedri in line for a similar vote of confidence. Barcelona have lost a lot of prestige since they took that infamous 8-2 beating at the hands of Bayern Munich. It’s imperative that they move swiftly and decisively to retain their promising youth.