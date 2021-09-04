Austria experiencing Yusuf Demir mania following Barcelona switch

New Barcelona signing Yusuf Demir has become a hero back in his native country Austria.

The highly rated 18-year-old joined La Blaugrana on a season long loan deal from Rapid Vienna at the start of 2021/22 after an eye catching 12 months in the Austrian Bundesliga.

Demir netted nine goals in all competitions in 2020/21 before being selected for Austria’s Euro 2020 squad this summer.

His form on both domestic and international level grabbed Barcelona’s attention and the Catalan giants now have the option to make his loan permanent for €10m in 2022.

He has already made his first team debut for Ronald Koeman’s side and Austria national team boss Franco Foda admitted he is amazed by the teenager’s development.

“Yusuf Demir surprised us all. Nobody in Austria expected him to be a Barcelona first team player this year”, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

“Since we began to know he would be a player in the squad of Barcelona’s first team, a great madness began in Austria.

“Today he is the greatest promise of Austrian football there is no doubt about that.”

Demir was handed his senior international debut by Foda at the start of 2021 in their 2022 World Cup qualifier win over the Faroe Islands in March.

Foda again called him up for their triple header this month with his side winning 2-0 away at Moldova on September 1.

Demir was brought on as a late substitute in tonight’s 5-2 qualifier defeat away in Israel.