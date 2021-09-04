AS Bondy miss out in failed Mbappe deal, Enrique backs Eric Garcia and Memphis inspires La Oranje

AS Bondy lose out over Mbappe’s failed Real Madrid move

Kylian Mbappe’s rumoured switch from Paris Saint-Germain dominated the final day of the La Liga transfer window.

According to reports from L’Equipe, via Mundo Deportivo, his former club AS Bondy were due a €2m payment, if he joined Real Madrid, but they have now lost out as the deal collapsed.

Enrique backs Eric Garcia

Spain boss Luis Enrique has offered his ongoing backing to Barcelona defender Eric Garcia.

The 20-year-old is expected to keep his place in tomorrow’s home clash with Georgia with Enrique keeping faith in him.

Memphis on target for the Netherlands

Barcelona star Memphis Depay has continued his strong start to the 2021/22 season with two key goals on international duty.

Louis Van Gaal kicked off his return as La Oranje head coach with 1-1 draw away in Norway in midweek before a Memphis-inspired effort secured a 4-0 win at home to Montenegro tonight.

