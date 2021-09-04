AS Bondy lose out as Kylian Mbappe’s Real Madrid move collapsed

Kylian Mbappe’s rumoured switch from Paris Saint-Germain dominated the final day of the La Liga transfer window.

The French international was the subject of two failed bids from Real Madrid in the final days of August as they looked to apply significant pressure on the Parisians.

However, despite Mbappe’s reluctance to sign a contract extension at the Parc des Princes, PSG now appear set to let him run down his current contract.

The former AS Monaco attacker is expected to leave the club when his contract expires at the end of 2021/22 with renewal talks over.

PSG’s refusal to sell on deadline day did not just mean Mauricio Pochettino’s side missed out on a payday, Mbappe’s boyhood club AS Bondy also missed out.

The French lower league club played a key role in Mbappe’s development, after he spent seven years there form 2004 to 2013, with his father Wilfried, as one of the youth coaches.

According to reports from L’Equipe, via Mundo Deportivo, AS Bondy were due a €2m payment, if Mbappe joined Los Blancos, as a compensation payment.

However, with Mbappe now expected to leave PSG on a free transfer in 2022, AS Bondy will not receive any financial remuneration for their role in shaping his career.