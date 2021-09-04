Ansu Fati edging closer to Barcelona return after 317 days out injured

There’s finally light at the end of the tunnel for Ansu Fati according to Diario Sport. The Barcelona prodigy is edging closer to a return to the pitch after 317 days out injured, and could be in line to play as soon as September 20th. Much has happened in the intervening period, and the 18-year-old has now taken over the number ten shirt from Paris-bound Lionel Messi.

Fati has been out of action since picking up an injury against Real Betis last November. He’d scored four goals in the first seven matchdays of that La Liga campaign, including one against Real Madrid. He was in flying form, and for him to have been struck down the way he was stung everyone connected to Barcelona.

His recovery hasn’t been a straightforward process, either. The initial operation on his knee didn’t solve the problem, and the teenager ended up having four different operations with the latest taking place in May, in Portugal. The club have been careful with managing his recovery; they know Fati has the potential to be a truly incredible player. Now, they hope he can return to the level he showed before that fateful evening against Betis.