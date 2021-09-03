WATCH: Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga scores on golazo on France U21 duty

New Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga has offered their fans a glimpse of what he can do on international duty with France.

Camavinga completed a deadline day move from Ligue 1 giants Rennes to the Spanish capital after Los Blancos switched their full attention to the 18-year-old.

After being called up for his senior France debut in 2020, Camavinga has switched between the main squad and U21 duty in the last 12 months.

Sylvain Ripoll included him in his squad for the crunch U21 European Championship qualifiers this month and he responded with a spectacular goal in their 3-1 win over North Macedonia last night.

With the home side leading 1-0 in Le Mans, Camavinga burst past two tackles in midfield, and fired home a second goal on 50 minutes.

Great way to end a fantastic week! ⚽ pic.twitter.com/n5u9Vvs9G2 — Eduardo Camavinga (@Camavinga) September 3, 2021

Camavinga is expected to feature again on international duty in midweek, as Ripoll’s side head off to the Faroe Islands, before joining up with his new Real Madrid teammates next week.