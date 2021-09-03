Vinicius Junior could be the big winner given Kylian Mbappe isn’t coming to Real Madrid

Vinicius Junior could prove to be the big winner following Real Madrid’s failure to land Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain this summer. The Brazilian started against Real Betis after beginning from the bench against Alaves and Levante, and has a real chance to take his game to the next level this term.

Vinicius was superb against Betis, showing an ability to impose himself that’s been inconsistent throughout his Madrid career so far. He pressured high – only Casemiro and Fede Valverde recovered more balls – and started the play that won the only goal of the game, feeding Karim Benzema to assist Dani Carvajal.

Vinicius looks to be inspired under the tutelage of Carlo Ancelotti, after enduring a difficult relationship with Zinedine Zidane. Ancelotti needs his men to step up and contribute given that a deal for Mbappe couldn’t be reached; Benzema has been carrying the bulk of the work in the attacking third at the Santiago Bernabeu since Cristiano Ronaldo departed in the summer of 2018. Key in this ambition will be Vinicius.