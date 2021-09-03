New Chelsea signing Saúl Niguez has spoken about the prospect of working under Thomas Tuchel at his new club.

Saúl was linked with an exit from Atletico Madrid for much of the summer, but it looked as though he might miss out on a new club.

That was until the final hours of deadline day when Chelsea returned with a loan offer.

The Blues wound up snapping up Saúl on loan with an option to buy, with Atletico Madrid bringing in Antoine Griezmann as a result.

With no international duty, Saúl is already at Chelsea, and during an interview with club media, he gave his verdict on new boss Tuchel.

He said: “Kepa has spoken well about him to me. His teams have always shown great football, they have won titles. And that can benefit me, too.

“I am very nervous to train with the team.”

Saúl also spoke about his latest year with Atletico when, despite struggling for form, he helped the club win a La Liga title.

He added: “Last year I won La Liga with Atletico, it was a very hard year for me personally.

“To win any title with Atletico for me is very special but in the end I always have hunger to win.

“Last year I achieved it and when you get to know it, you want more.”

Saúl will get the chance to make his debut next weekend when Chelsea take on Aston Villa at home on September 11.