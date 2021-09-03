Argentina legend Juan Román Riquelme has made a bold prediction about Lionel Messi’s future.

Barcelona fans are still acclimatising to the fact Messi now plays for PSG, the Argentine superstar making his debut for the Ligue 1 giants last week.

Messi left Camp Nou officially in early July ahead of it being confirmed he could not return in early August.

A move to PSG ensued, and with the Ligue 1 side also armed with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, many are talking about a long-awaited Champions League title for the French side.

And former Barcelona and Villarreal midfielder Riquelme believes this is PSG’s biggest ever chance to win their first Champions League crown.

He told ESPN via Diario AS: “I hope that Messi goes on to enjoy Paris. I don’t know if it’s strange, but we are all excited to see him enjoy with Mbappe and Neymar.

“If they don’t win the Champions League now, they won’t win it.”

Riquelme also made an interesting prediction about Messi, suggesting he could yet return to Barcelona before his career finishes.

The Argentine added: “I think Messi will win the Champions League with PSG and retire at Barcelona.”

Most believe Messi will head to USA before retiring, being a big fan of the lifestyle in Miami.