Part of the Barcelona dressing room reacted to the news of Antoine Griezmann’s departure with joy

The Barcelona dressing room aren’t said to be too disappointed by Antoine Griezmann’s departure for Atletico Madrid according to Diario Sport. The forward’s transfer has meant economic relief for the Catalan club, who’ll receive €40m for the Frenchman if he manages to play 50% of Atletico’s matches this season.

From a sporting perspective, Griezmann never managed to find his place in the team. He complained bitterly that he was being played out of position, even if he never made his issues public. He felt he was always in the shadow of Lionel Messi, but the reality is that he never showed his best level under three different coaches. He ended up scoring 35 goals in 102 games for the Blaugrana.

There was also issues in the dressing room. There was a residual annoyance over The Decision, a documentary Griezmann made when deciding whether to leave Atletico for Barcelona in the summer of 2018 before eventually deciding to stay put and join the following year. Part of the squad reacted to Griezmann’s departure with joy; he was never part of the core group.