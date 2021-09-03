Atletico Madrid Barcelona

Part of the Barcelona dressing room reacted to the news of Antoine Griezmann’s departure with joy

The Barcelona dressing room aren’t said to be too disappointed by Antoine Griezmann’s departure for Atletico Madrid according to Diario Sport. The forward’s transfer has meant economic relief for the Catalan club, who’ll receive €40m for the Frenchman if he manages to play 50% of Atletico’s matches this season.

Antoine Greizmann

From a sporting perspective, Griezmann never managed to find his place in the team. He complained bitterly that he was being played out of position, even if he never made his issues public. He felt he was always in the shadow of Lionel Messi, but the reality is that he never showed his best level under three different coaches. He ended up scoring 35 goals in 102 games for the Blaugrana.

Antoine Griezmann

There was also issues in the dressing room. There was a residual annoyance over The Decision, a documentary Griezmann made when deciding whether to leave Atletico for Barcelona in the summer of 2018 before eventually deciding to stay put and join the following year. Part of the squad reacted to Griezmann’s departure with joy; he was never part of the core group.

Posted by

Tags Antoine Griezmann Atletico Madrid Barcelona La Liga

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.