Ousmane Dembele working hard in the gym as he aims to return from injury for Barcelona

Barcelona released footage on Friday morning of Ousmane Dembele working hard in the gym amid his comeback from injury. The Frenchman was injured during Euro 2020, and had to undergo yet another operation and prepare for a four-month absence from the pitch. He’s expected to return on October 28th, according to a report in Mundo Deportivo.

Barcelona finished third last season, with Dembele contributing six goals and three assists in 30 games. He played just five games the season before, and 29 the season before that. So far in his Barcelona career he’s played 118 games, contributing 30 goals and 21 assists. Ronald Koeman will hope, given the departure of Lionel Messi, that Dembele can pick up his output as soon as he returns from injury.

Barcelona opened their La Liga campaign with a 4-2 defeat of Real Sociedad, before following that up with a 1-1 draw at Athletic Bilbao and a 2-1 win against Getafe. Next up for the Blaugrana is Bayern Munich, who they face in the group stage of the Champions League after the international break.