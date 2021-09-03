Neymar responds to body-shamers after Brazil beat Chile 1-0

Neymar represented Brazil last night, with the selecao beating Chile 1-0 in a crucial World Cup qualifier. The Paris Saint-Germain forward has been under a bit of fire in recent months; he let himself go a little during his summer vacation, with images surfacing online of him looking out of shape compared to the likes of Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, who are both several years older than the Brazilian but look significantly fitter.

Neymar played his first game of the season last weekend, as PSG beat Reims 2-0 thanks to goals from Kylian Mbappe in Messi’s first game for the French club since leaving La Liga and Barcelona in a high-profile free transfer at the beginning of August. Neymar hasn’t really looked his usual self so far this term.

The Brazilian isn’t taking the criticism to heart, however. He posted on Instagram after Thursday evening’s game according to Diario AS, explaining that he’s at his fighting weight but that the shirt he was wearing was a large; he’ll switch back to a medium for his next outing. The message was accompanied by laughing emojis; a little criticism won’t get Neymar down.