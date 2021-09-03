Lionel Messi arrives in Brazil limping for next World Cup qualifier after dangerous challenge

Lionel Messi may have left Barcelona and La Liga this summer, but one constant in his life is the Argentine national team. The diminutive genius led Argentina to their first major title since 1993 during the summer when they beat Brazil in Rio de Janeiro in the final of the Copa America, and is back on international duty at the moment after making his debut for Paris Saint-Germain.

The Argentina national team have landed in Brazil. Videos show Messi walking with a slight limp following the dangerous tackle from Thursday's match. They play Brazil on Sunday. — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) September 3, 2021

Argentina beat Venezuela 3-1 in Caracas last night, with Messi neither scoring nor assisting but nonetheless captaining the team to an important victory. He suffered a serious blow from a reckless challenge, however, and he was seen limping this morning upon arrival in Brazil for their next World Cup qualifier according to Roy Nemer. They face Brazil on Sunday in Sao Paulo in a re-match of the Copa America final.

Brazil are top of the table, with seven wins out of seven and 21 points on the board. Argentina are second on 15 points, courtesy of the four wins and three draws they’ve recorded. Ecuador, Uruguay and Colombia are third, fourth and fifth in the notoriously competitive South American qualifying group.