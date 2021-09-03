Eidur Gudjohnsen’s son named in Real Madrid Champions League squad

Real Madrid have named the son of former Barcelona striker Eidur Gudjohnsen in their 2021/22 Champions League squad.

Andri Gudjohnsen joined the Los Blancos youth set up in 2018 after spending time at both the La Masia and Espanyol academies as a teenager.

Gudjohnsen Jnr was born in 2002 during his father’s time with Premier League giants Chelsea before he joined Barcelona in 2006.

The 19-year-old striker was promoted to the Real Madrid B team this summer, after returning from a serious knee injury in 2020, and making his senior debut for Iceland in August.

According to reports from Marca, the towering frontman has been included into Real Madrid’s extended Champions League panel this season.

Carlo Ancelotti’s primary panel is made up of 25 first team players, including deadline day signing Eduardo Camavinga, with a further 15 homegrown players forming a back up list.

Alongside Gudjohnsen Jnr, highly rated pair Miguel Gutierrez and Marvin Park have also been included in the 40-man group.

