Gerard Moreno leaves La Roja’s concentration due to discomfort in right thigh

Gerard Moreno has left La Roja’s concentration due to an injury according to Mundo Deportivo. The Villarreal centre-forward came off during Spain’s defeat at the hands of Sweden on Thursday evening due to muscular discomfort in the back of his right thigh.

Moreno underwent a thorough examination today at the Sanitas La Moraleja clinic. The MRI scan performed on the attacker didn’t show any structural injuries to his thigh, but he’s left the camp as a precaution and will limit his activity in the coming days. Moreno won’t be replaced; Luis Enrique will continue with 23 players at his disposal for the upcoming clashes with Georgia and Kosovo.

Spain are second in World Cup Qualifying Group B with four games played, two points behind leaders Sweden. Kosovo are third, Greece are fourth and Georgia are fifth. Only top spot is guaranteed a place in the World Cup, so the odds have just been lengthened regarding Spain’s ambitions to make Qatar 2022.