La Liga News

Gerard Moreno leaves La Roja’s concentration due to discomfort in right thigh

Gerard Moreno has left La Roja’s concentration due to an injury according to Mundo Deportivo. The Villarreal centre-forward came off during Spain’s defeat at the hands of Sweden on Thursday evening due to muscular discomfort in the back of his right thigh.

Gerard Moreno

Moreno underwent a thorough examination today at the Sanitas La Moraleja clinic. The MRI scan performed on the attacker didn’t show any structural injuries to his thigh, but he’s left the camp as a precaution and will limit his activity in the coming days. Moreno won’t be replaced; Luis Enrique will continue with 23 players at his disposal for the upcoming clashes with Georgia and Kosovo.

Thiago Alcantara and Gerard Moreno for Spain

Spain are second in World Cup Qualifying Group B with four games played, two points behind leaders Sweden. Kosovo are third, Greece are fourth and Georgia are fifth. Only top spot is guaranteed a place in the World Cup, so the odds have just been lengthened regarding Spain’s ambitions to make Qatar 2022.

Posted by

Tags Gerard Moreno La Liga La Roja Villarreal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.