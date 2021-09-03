Eduardo Camavinga turned down Paris Saint-Germain to realise his dream of playing for Real Madrid

Signing Eduardo Camavinga was a coup for Real Madrid in a summer where they needed one. Kylian Mbappe was the primary target, but Florentino Perez was ultimately unable to prise the centre-forward from Paris Saint-Germain. In securing the signature of Camavinga from Rennes, however, Florentino did manage to get one over on PSG according to Marca.

Camavinga is one of the most precocious teenagers in the European game, and has been turning heads ever since he made his first-team debut, earning comparisons with Paul Pogba. Sources close to Madrid have assured that their decision to go for Camavinga had nothing to do with Mbappe; the deal was weeks in the making, and was never in doubt despite PSG’s interest.

Camavinga’s dream has always been to play for Madrid, and he prioritised the realisation of that ambition over economic considerations. His new agent, Joshua Barnett, who’s also Gareth Bale’s representative, was key in making the deal happen. All the sounds emerging from Camavinga’s camp are positive; the midfielder has arrived with great humility, and is willing to earn his place in the Madrid team through patience and hard work.