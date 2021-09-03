Eden Hazard sends message to Carlo Ancelotti about lack of game time at Real Madrid

Eden Hazard featured for Belgium in their 5-2 defeat of Estonia. The Real Madrid playmaker didn’t score but he did assist, playing until he was withdrawn in the 74th minute. Before the game, he spoke about his situation at the Santiago Bernabeu and, according to Mundo Deportivo, sent a message to Carlo Ancelotti, who left him on the bench in Madrid’s last game before the international break.

“It’s not true that I’m unhappy at Madrid,” he said. “I’m very happy at the club but you know that a player is happy when he plays and scores. I’ve not played much nor have I scored, but that doesn’t affect my affection for the club. I’m happy in Madrid, I like the life I lead there. The situation has been complicated by covid-19, with injuries, but a footballer is happy when he plays. It’s easy to be happy when you score goals.”

Hazard joined Madrid in the summer of 2019 in a big-money move from Chelsea. The Belgian earned himself a name as one of the best forwards in the world during his spell at Stamford Bridge, but has been unable to replicate that form in the Spanish capital. Successive injuries, as he mentioned, have been key in derailing his progress, with momentum proving difficult to build.

Ancelotti took over from Zinedine Zidane this summer after the Frenchman decided to call a day on his time at Madrid. The Italian is famed for getting the best out of players, and many hope that he’ll be able to return Hazard, as well as Gareth Bale, to their former glories. Madrid have won two of three matches so far this season; they beat Alaves 4-1 and Real Betis 1-0, and drew 3-3 with Levante. They sit top of La Liga at the time of writing.