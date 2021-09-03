Real Madrid will be boosted by the return of at least four players from injury by the time they return.

The two-week international break could not have come at a better time for injury-hit Los Blancos.

Carlo Ancelotti has had to navigate through a number of injuries in the first three games of this season, still managing to take seven points from a possible nine, with no team outperforming that total thus far.

But reinforcements are on their way, and the biggest of them will be Luka Modric, who looks set to return after the international break, as noted by AS.

Real Madrid could also welcome back defender Nacho Fernandez ahead of the clash with Celta Vigo on September 12 having missed the win over Real Betis with a muscular overload.

Veteran full-back Marcelo is already working with the group following an injury and while his return is not significant in starting XI terms, goalkeeper Andriy Lunin has will return from covid.

There is some less good news in the form of Ferland Mendy and Toni Kroos, who will both be out, but after such an injury-plagued start, Ancelotti will be delighted to welcome so many key stars back, even if he has to continue doing without others.