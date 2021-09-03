Barcelona offload Miralem Pjanic as former Arsenal star returns to La Liga

Here are your Spanish football morning headlines for September 3.

Pjanic departs…for now

Barcelona have finally offloads Miralem Pjanic, albeit on a temporary basis.

The Midfielder was put up for sale earlier this summer amid Barca’s financial crisis but buyers were few and far between.

Barca have found some solution, though, sending Pjanci to Besiktas on loan, though they will have to pay a portion of his wages.

Moreno injury

Gerard Moreno suffered a concerning injury during Spain’s 2-1 defeat to Sweden on Thursday night.

The Villarreal striker asked to be taken off after clutching his hamstring.

That will be a huge concern for Villarreal as they prepare to return to the Champions League a week on Tuesday.

Levante sign Mustafi

Levante have confirmed the signing of former Arsenal defender Shkordran Mustafi.

Mustafi cancelled his contract at Schalke this summer, making him a free agent, and Levante have moved to add some more experience to their back-line.

The 29-year-old former Germany international has already spent two years in Valencia, playing for Los Che across two years between 2014 and 2016.