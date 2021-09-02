WATCH: Viktor Claesson puts Sweden ahead against Spain

Sweden have edged 2-1 in front in their 2022 World Cup qualifier against Spain.

Janne Andersson’s side are aiming to put pressure on La Roja for top spot in the group with Viktor Claesson latching onto Dejan Kulusevksi’s pass to put them in charge at the Friends Arena.

Dejan Kulusevski burns Cesar Azpilicueta before crossing for Viktor Claesson to score for Swedenpic.twitter.com/2nwyFbaEFW — BirdieFootball (@birdiefootball) September 2, 2021

Both sides enjoyed a fantastic start in the Swedish capital with Valencia star Carlos Soler netting just five minutes his senior debut.

Debut con gol de Carlos Soler en la Selección absoluta de España. El pase pinchado de Jordi Alba es otra cosa. pic.twitter.com/n83BsKOAmk — Fútbol Vertical (@futbol_vertical) September 2, 2021

However, the advantage was short lived for the visitors as Sergio Busquets’ loose touch was latched on to by Alexander Isak on the edge of the box and the Real Sociedad star fired an unstoppable effort past Unai Simon.

Alexander Isak responds immediately! Sweden vs. Spain is going off 🔥 pic.twitter.com/I4wMxZ63S9 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 2, 2021

Claesson’s strike has put Sweden in the driving seat in the closing stages as Sweden aim to continue their strong recent record over Spain.

Sweden will overhaul Luis Enrique’s side as the leaders of Group B if they hold on with Andersson’s hosts also having a game advantage.