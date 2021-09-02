WATCH: Carlos Soler nets debut La Roja goal in Spain v Sweden thriller

Valencia midfield star Carlos Soler has netted just five minutes his senior debut for Spain away in Sweden.

Luis Enrique’s side are aiming to take another step closer to qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in the coming days as part of triple header of fixtures.

However, they face a tough test at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, in their fourth meeting with Janne Andersson’s side in just over two years.

⚽️ ¡¡¡GOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLL DE ESPAÑAAAAA!!! ¡¡¡GOOOOOOOLLLL DE @Carlos10Soler!!! 😱 ¡¡MENUDA MANERA DE DEBUTAR!! ¡¡Cómo está Carlos!! Entró en el segundo palo para cruzar el balón y anotar el primero de España. 🇸🇪 🆚 🇪🇸 | 0-1 | 5’ #VamosEspaña #Catar2022 pic.twitter.com/Ov2C6wlvFG — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) September 2, 2021

But despite the pressure on Enrique, on the back of a semi final appearance at Euro 2020, his side have started brightly, with Soler arriving at the back post to cushion home Jordi Alba’s cross.

Debut con gol de Carlos Soler en la Selección absoluta de España. El pase pinchado de Jordi Alba es otra cosa. pic.twitter.com/n83BsKOAmk — Fútbol Vertical (@futbol_vertical) September 2, 2021

That quickfire start looked to set the early tone for La Roja in the opening 45 minutes but Andersson’s hosts produced an immediate response less than 60 seconds later.

Sergio Busquets’ loose touch was latched on to by Alexander Isak on the edge of the box and the Real Sociedad star fired an unstoppable effort past Unai Simon.

Alexander Isak responds immediately! Sweden vs. Spain is going off 🔥 pic.twitter.com/I4wMxZ63S9 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 2, 2021

Remember the name Alexander Isak!! After Spain took the lead early on, the Real Sociedad striker scores to pull Sweden level pic.twitter.com/UalUjOdoMY — BirdieFootball (@birdiefootball) September 2, 2021

Images via Getty Images