WATCH: Carlos Soler nets debut La Roja goal in Spain v Sweden thriller

Valencia midfield star Carlos Soler has netted just five minutes his senior debut for Spain away in Sweden.

Luis Enrique’s side are aiming to take another step closer to qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in the coming days as part of triple header of fixtures.

However, they face a tough test at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, in their fourth meeting with Janne Andersson’s side in just over two years.

But despite the pressure on Enrique, on the back of a semi final appearance at Euro 2020, his side have started brightly, with Soler arriving at the back post to cushion home Jordi Alba’s cross.

That quickfire start looked to set the early tone for La Roja in the opening 45 minutes but Andersson’s hosts produced an immediate response less than 60 seconds later.

Sergio Busquets’ loose touch was latched on to by Alexander Isak on the edge of the box and the Real Sociedad star fired an unstoppable effort past Unai Simon.

Alexander Isak Carlos Soler Jordi Alba La Roja Luis Enrique Sergio Busquets Spain

