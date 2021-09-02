Valencia failed in deadline day move for Real Madrid’s Mariano Diaz

La Liga giants Valencia reportedly failed in a deadline day move to sign Real Madrid striker Mariano Diaz.

Los Che boss Jose Bordalas prioritised attacking reinforcements in the final days of the transfer window as the former Getafe head coach looked to improve his squad options for 2021/22.

However, according to Diaz’s agent, David Aranda, a move to the Estadio Mestalla was almost completed in the final hours of the window.

“It was a deal that was all but done on August 31 with Mariano joining Valencia”, as per an interview with Cadena COPE.

🇪🇸 David Aranda (@BCN_futbol), representante de @marianodiaz7: 😮 "Ayer estaba cerrada la salida de Mariano al @valenciacf, pero se paró la operación " 🦇 "Salir al Valencia ha sido la única opción que el jugador ha valorado"#PartidazoCOPE pic.twitter.com/QNDH89mOic — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) September 1, 2021

“The contracts were agreed between the three parties. The player was enthusiastic as he believed it was the best thing for the upcoming season.

“But something strange happened, it didn’t go through.”

Diaz is now expected to continue as a bit part player in Madrid this season with Los Blancos chief Carlo Ancelotti unlikely to include him in his first team plans in the coming months.

However, despite their frustration over missing out on a deal for Diaz, Bordalas and Valencia did secure two vital deals on the final day.

Helder Costa comes in from Leeds United on a season long loan deal with an identical agreement for reunited Bordalas with Hugo Duro from Getafe.