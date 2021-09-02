Spain slip to World Cup qualifier loss in Sweden

Spain’s qualification push for the 2022 World Cup has been hit by a 2-1 defeat away in Sweden.

Luis Enrique’s side were in action for the first time since their semi final defeat to Italy at Euro 2020 this summer.

However, despite making a positive start in Stockholm, Spain were far from their best over the course of the 90 minutes in the Swedish capital.

Valencia midfield star Carlos Soler netted just five minutes into his senior debut but the hosts hit back immediately with Alexander Isak latching on to a loose ball on the edge of the box and firing an unstoppable effort past Unai Simon.

With Spain unable to force their way into it after the break, the hosts took full advantage, as Viktor Claesson tucked home Dejan Kulusevksi’s pass to put them in charge at the Friends Arena.

The result means Sweden leapfrog Spain as Group B leaders with Enrique’s side in action against Georgia and Kosovo next week.

Images via Getty Images