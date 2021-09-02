Soler and Isak on target in Spain v Sweden, Barcelona plot 2022 move for Olmo and Ilaix hits back at Camp Nou critics

Soler and Isak on target in Spain v Sweden thriller

Valencia midfield star Carlos Soler has netted just five minutes his senior debut for Spain away in Sweden.

Luis Enrique’s side are aiming to take a step closer to qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, but despite Soler’s intervention, Alexander Isak produced an immediate reply as the Real Sociedad star fired an unstoppable effort past Unai Simon.

Barcelona plot January move for Olmo

Barcelona are expected to renew their growing interest in RB Leipzig star Dani Olmo in the January transfer window.

The Bundesliga giants were unwilling to lower their asking price from €65m with Jesse Marsch also unable to sign a replacement before the transfer window closed but La Blaugrana will now return for him in 2022.

Ilaix Moriba hits back at Barcelona critics

Ilaix Moriba has launched a parting shot at Barcelona following his deadline day switch to RB Leipzig.

Ronald Koeman warned Moriba that his focus should be on game time and not on contract talks but the Spanish U17 has dismissed the speculation over his conduct as unfair.

