Paul Pogba being lined up as possible addition to incredible Real Madrid planned transfer window

Signing Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer would be an amazing result for any team in isolation. Signing him with Paul Pogba, also on a free? That would be next level.

Signing Pogba and Mbappe on free transfers, and then adding a cut price Erling Haaland? That would be three world class stars added for around €75m in fees. That might just be the best window ever. It won’t be easy to pull off, but it’s what Real Madrid have planned for next summer, according to Marca.

From January they can make contact with Mbappe and sign a contract for next summer, after missing out on him this time around. It’s the same story with Paul Pogba, whose deal at Manchester United runs out next summer.

Haaland is full price now, but the clause in his contract that allows him to go for cheap activates next summer. Trying to get all three is madness, and may be impossible.

But if anyone can pull it off, it’s Real Madrid.