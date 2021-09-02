Karim Benzema claims Kylian Mbappe will join Real Madrid

Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema has confirmed he expects France teammate Kylian Mbappe to join the La Liga giants.

Mbappe has been heavily linked with a move to the Spanish capital after hinting at his personal dream to sign for Los Blancos.

However, despite refusing to sign a contract extension in Paris in recent weeks, Mbappe stayed with the Ligue 1 powerhouse after the end of the transfer window.

PSG reportedly rejected two bids from Carlo Ancelotti’s side for the Frenchman as they intend to keep him for the full length of his current contract until June 2022.

Despite the stand off between the two clubs on deadline day, Mbappe remains a key target for Real Madrid, and Benzema believes is it only a matter of time before a deal is struck.

“He is a footballer who one day or another will play for Real Madrid”, as per reports from RTL, via Marca.

“We get along very well and I would like him to be with me already in Madrid. But he also has to respect his club.

“I don’t know what will happen, but Mbappe would be welcome at Real Madrid.

“He is a player who has all the qualities to be a Madrid player in the future, and I hope he will be.”

The pair started in France’s 1-1 2022 World Cup qualifier draw at home to Bosnia & Herzegovina last night, with Antoine Griezmann on target for Les Bleus, before Sevilla defender Jules Kounde was shown a straight red card in the second half.

