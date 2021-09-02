Jules Kounde ignoring calls from manager and Monchi after failed Chelsea transfer

With a few hours to go on transfer deadline day, it looked a lot like Jules Kounde would be moving to Chelsea.

The player had agreed terms, and the clubs seemed close in their valuation of the player.

But in the end, Sevilla director of football insisted that the Blues paid the asking price, and that was a bridge too far. The transfer didn’t happen, and Kounde has been forced to stay put in Andalusia – for now.

He is apparently furious about the whole matter, and is now no longer in contact with Monchi or his manager Julen Lopetegui.

To compound matters, he was red carded last night for France after a nasty tackle.

Hopefully the international break gives him a chance to cool off – it’s going to be a long season, and if he wants his big move to come around again he will have to be performing at his best.