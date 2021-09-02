Deadline day stars of La Liga are hero and villain of France draw

The recent association between France and Spain in footballing terms went on last night as the French drew with Bosnia in their World Cup qualifying game.

On the one hand, Antoine Griezmann scored for France, just 24 hours after completing a loan move from Barcelona back to his previous club, Atletico Madrid.

It was the final explosive twist of a crazy summer, where some of the world’s top players switched teams.

One player who didn’t move was Jules Kounde. The defender played out of position at right back for Didier Deschamps’ side, and his night was a different story.

He was given a yellow card for a bad tackle, but after review the referee upgraded it to a red.

Kounde’s move to Chelsea looked like it was done with hours to go in the summer window, but ended up not happening.

Last night’s action could end up being a “Sliding Doors” moment for either of the pair.