Barcelona confirm Miralem Pjanic loan to Besiktas

Barcelona have confirmed midfield star Miralem Pjanic has joined Beiktas on a season long loan deal.

The Bosnian international has been heavily linked with a move away from Catalonia following a disastrous 12 months at the Camp Nou.

Ronald Koeman confirmed during the summer he was open to selling the 31-year-old schemer if a suitable offer was received.

Koeman has also continued with his intentions to reduce the club’s severely bloated wage bill to allow new signings to be registered amid an ongoing financial crisis.

La Blaugrana have now offloaded him for the next nine months until June 2022 as per an official club statement released tonight.

❗ Acuerdo con el Besiktas para la cesión de @Miralem_Pjanic — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) September 2, 2021

No further details have been indicated from Barcelona at this stage with no purchase clause included in the deal with the Super Lig giants.

Pjanic is expected to join up with his new club immediately after his return from international duty next week with Besiktas kicking off their Champions League campaign against Borussia Dortmund on September 15.