Antoine Griezmann takes huge wage cut to return to Atletico

Antoine Griezmann’s move to Barcelona never smelt like a right move, and sure enough it ended up as a disaster.

The player had a bad time, and has returned to Atletico Madrid with his tail between his legs.

Barcelona crippled themselves with his wages and transfer fee, then had to sell him anyway.

Only Atleti run out winners – they made money, won a league, and got their star back two years later anyway. The Daily Mirror report that France star Griezmann has halved his monster wages to make the move happen, such was his desperation to get off the sinking ship at the Nou Camp.

Perhaps if this move had been sorted earlier, Leo Messi might have been able to stay at Barcelona? It’s a question that will no doubt be haunting Cules for a long time to come, as they watch Luuk de Jong leading the line for their team.