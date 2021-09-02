Barcelona still hopeful of shifting major wags after window close

Barcelona spent most of this summer window trying to get rid of players that they didn’t want on the wage bill – or simply couldn’t afford.

They certainly shifted a few, with a handful heading out on deadline day alone. Let’s not forget, they also had to get rid of the greatest player in the club’s history, just to balance the books.

So it should come as a surprise to nobody that, even given the closing of European transfer windows, his club are still desperate to get more useless squad members off the books.

According to reports on Catalan radio station RAC1, Barcelona are still hopeful a move to Turkey or Russia – where the windows are still open – is still a possibility.

❗️ El Barça encara no descarta una sortida de Pjanic. El seu agent està parlant amb equips de lligues que no han tancat el mercat, com Rússia o Turquia. 📌 Umtiti seguirà al Barça i se'l considera peça important del projecte. Està negociant una rebaixa salarial.#frac1 pic.twitter.com/6b2mcC8ksI — El Barça juga a RAC1 (@FCBRAC1) September 1, 2021

It may just be wishful thinking, but the players may also consider the chance to play regularly a bonus – assuming they stay on the same wage.

It would be a step down for both – but in the end playing more games is a decision few footballers regret.