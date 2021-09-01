Valencia secure Helder Costa loan move

La Liga giants Valencia have secured a season long loan move for Leeds United winger Helder Costa.

Los Che were in the market for attacking reinforcements on the final day of the transfer window and Jose Bordalas swooped to finally seal an agreement for Costa.

The Portuguese international has played a bit part role in Marcelo Bielsa’s plans in 2021 with just 20 minutes of Premier League action to his name so far in 2021/22.

Costa played a key role in Leeds’ 2019/20 promotion campaign from the Championship, but following the arrival of Daniel James from Manchester United in the last 24 hours, his game time was expected to reduce even further.

According to reports from Marca, negotiations over the move were only completed with minutes to spare on deadline day, with La Liga ratifying it overnight.

Costa’s arrival completes a busy final day of business for Bordalas after also completing a loan deal for Getafe striker Hugo Duro.

Bon dia, afició! ☀️☕ @hugoduro14 tiene un mensaje para vosotros 👋 pic.twitter.com/Dx6CH2Vqw3 — Valencia CF (@valenciacf) September 1, 2021

