Spain face crucial 2022 World Cup qualification run

Spain boss Luis Enrique faces a crucial week of games as he bids to seal their place at the 2022 World Cup.

La Roja offered a timely reminder of their place at the top table of world football, with an impressive run to the Euro 2020 semi finals this summer, and Enrique will be keen to maintain that momentum.

His team face a triple header of fixtures in the coming days where maximum points on the board could see them secure a spot in Qatar.

Enrique has once again opted not to select any Real Madrid players in his squad

SWEDEN

Spain and Sweden will once again renew acquaintances in Stockholm after facing each other in Euro 2020 qualification and in the tournament itself.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s possible international return has been blocked by injury, as per reports from France 24, with Sebastian Larsson also stepping away from international football.

Enrique knows their games against Sweden will decide top spot in the group with Janne Andersson’s side forcing a draw at Euro 2020 this summer.

If La Roja can secure three points in the Swedish capital it would likely take a major decline before the end of 2021 to miss out first place in Group B.

GEORGIA

Spain were forced to survive a scare in their trip to Tbilisi in the first round of qualifiers back in March.

The home side appeared set to hold on for a 1-1 draw as the game entered into its final minutes at the Boris Paichadze Stadium.

However, a late red card for substitute Levan Shengelia and an added time winner from Dani Olmo snatched a vital three points for the visitors.

Back on home soil in Badajoz on September 5, Enrique will be confident of sealing successive wins over Georgia.

KOSOVO

Kosovo have continued their development as an independent side in recent years with some strong performances in previous qualification campaigns.

Spain were again forced to overcome a late spell of pressure in March as they clinched a 3-1 win at the Estadio Olimpico de la Cartuja.

And with Kosovo failing to pick up any points so far during qualification, Enrique will have this tie earmarked as another win in this month’s tough run.

The former Barcelona boss is likely to be targeting a minimum of seven points from these matches, but with nine points a realistic target, they could seal qualification with two games to play.