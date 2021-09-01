Saul Niguez reveals why he wanted Chelsea move and reveals deadline day details

Saul Niguez has spoken exclusively to Spanish Youtuber Ibai Llanos on his Twitch channel abou his loan move to Chelsea.

The midfielder, who joins from Atletico Madrid where he came through the academy, explains that it was a difficult decision to leave the Spanish capital.

.@saulniguez le explica a @IbaiLlanos su salida del Atleti: "Me sentía estancado, mi cabeza no aceptaba mi nuevo rol"

His desire to leave had developed over the summer, but as recently as last weekend, when he featured in the game against Villareal, he thought he was staying at Atletico.

In the end, everything had happened very quickly, and he revealed that with just minutes to go in the transfer window, contracts and documents were still being checked.

Saul thrn admitted he had stagnated as he dropped down the pecking order at the Wanda Metropolitano, and he was now looking to flourish with a fresh start in a new environment.

At Chelsea, he should have the perfect opportunity to remind everyone how good he is.