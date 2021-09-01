Ronald Koeman left frustrated by bloated Barca squad

It wasn’t an easy transfer window to be Barcelona manager, as the club lost its best player and sold off half its most valuable assets, but in the end Ronald Koeman’s frustrations are more to do with the players who are still at the club, rather than those who have left.

AS report that the Blaugrana coach is upset that he’s been left with a bloated first team squad featuring 25 first team players and 5 youngsters.

Of those first team stars, several have no future at the club, and have found themselves pushed towards an exit they didn’t manage to find.

Samuel Umtiti, Miralem Pjanic and Alex Collado were all expected to leave in the final days of the window, but will now stay put, clogging up Koeman’s training sessions and leaving a generally uncomfortable atmosphere in the dressing room.

Now not only has he got a weakened squad, he’s got unhappy faces sticking around. This season will be his most difficult yet.