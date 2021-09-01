Rayo Vallecano sign former Atletico Madrid striker Radamel Falcao

Rayo Vallecano have completed the signing of former Atletico madrid striker Radamel Falcao.

The experienced striker mutually agreed to terminate his contract with Galatasaray this evening ahead of putting pen-to-paper on a deal with Rayo.

Rayo have struggled to add first division experience this summer having secured a return to La Liga.

But they now have a striker who once scored 52 La Liga goals in just 68 games for Atletico Madrid.

Since then, Falcao has played for Monaco, Manchester United and Chelsea.

At Galatasaray, he scored 19 times in 34 games having joined in 2019.

He now links up with Rayo, who got their first win since returning to the Primera last time out, thrashing Granada 4-0.

On a free transfer, Rayo will be delighted to get such a high calibre striker, even at 35 years of age, and he should go down very well in Vallecas.

Falcao has signed a two-year contract and will link up with Rayo in the coming days.