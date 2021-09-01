Kylian Mbappe deletes Instagram story after mega-money Real Madrid move fails again

The transfer window has closed, and Kylian Mbappe is still not a Real Madrid player.

Despite increasingly massive offers from Los Merengues to PSG, the striker will be staying put for the final year of his contract, to play with Leo Messi in Paris.

It sounds like a good deal to us – but Mbappe didn’t hesitate to make it into a serious drama. Forgetting that all that sweet cash will soon be converted into extra wages for him, he made a pointed Instagram post about “reprogramming your dreams,” and then just to add an extra sprinkle of spice – deleted it.

Marca had already noted the contents however, and you can see a screenshot of the post in question embedded here:

🚨| Kylian Mbappé's Instagram repost: "Respect my brother for your professionalism. Reprogram your dreams for sometime soon. Life is wonderful. You are the best." pic.twitter.com/6tZyhuGOm3 — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) August 31, 2021

Mbappe’s dream is to play at Real Madrid, and the “reprogramming” will just involve delaying that dream by 9 months.

Let’s hope poor Kylian can survive the heartache in the meantime.