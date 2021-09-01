Barcelona set La Liga target in Ronald Koeman’s extension talks

Barcelona have set Ronald Koeman the target of winning La Liga if he wants to extend his contract at the club in 2022.

Koeman’s future was at the centre of intense speculation at the back end of the 2020/21 campaign as La Blaugrana dramatically dropped out of the title race.

However, despite a controversial summer in Catalonia, the club opted to retain the Dutchman for the second year of his contract this season.

But despite an apparent show of faith in the former Everton boss, reports from Cadena SER, via Diario AS, claim he will only be offered a renewal if Barcelona win the league title in 2022.

Alongside the tall order of wrestling the title away from holders Atletico Madrid in the coming months, Koeman will also be tasked with blooding more La Masia products into his first team plans.

If Koeman meets these objectives at the Camp Nou, he will be offered an extension, but for no longer than an additional 12 months.