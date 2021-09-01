Barcelona cap incredible deadline day with 3.30am deal for former Newcastle striker

Barcelona always knew they were in line for a hectic deadline day, but few predicted it would be as busy as this.

Losing Lionel Messi earlier this month was just the start – they had a long way to go to get their finances under control, and it was largely a day of outgoings.

The club posted this Tweet today with a timeline of how things went down:

As you can see, the nail biting confirmation that the deal to loan out Antoine Griezmann only arrived at 1.22am, and most people will have gone to bed thinking that was it.

But with that all signed off, work on registering his replacement could begin, and at 3.30am – according to the club – Luuk de Jong’s loan from Sevilla went through.

It leaves them with a very curious squad for the season ahead – but takes them another step away from financial oblivion for now.