Barcelona already lining up €75m attacking midfielder for move next summer

The transfer window has closed, and at Barcelona it was a summer of sales.

In a desperate attempt to correct their financial troubles they’ve sold off the family silver – it remains to be seen whether it will be enough.

Either way, the cupboard is very bare at the moment, and focus in the media has already turned to the players who might one day come in to make Barca great again.

Mundo Deportivo focus on Dani Olmo, who came through La Masia before leaving to forge his own path.

He’s now at RB Leipzig looking as strong as ever, and the report says that Barcelona are lining him up for a transfer next summer, with €75m laid down as the German club’s asking price.

They hope to begin negotiations as soon as January, and begin the process of rebuilding by signing back their youth product all these years down the line.

It’s not Messi, but it’s a start.