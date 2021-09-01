Ansu Fati confirmed as Barcelona’s new No.10

Barcelona have confirmed Ansu Fati will wear No 10 at the club this season following Lionel Messi’s exit.

Messi brought down the curtain on an incredible 20 years in Catalonia last month after failing to agree a contract extension at the Camp Nou.

The iconic Argentinian international opted to join Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer with La Blaugrana now without him for the first time in over two decades.

Messi’s exit opened up speculation over who would take over his coveted No.10 shirt with the jersey having previously been worn by some of the club’s most legendary players.

Barcelona have now ended the rumours in a major show of faith in Fati as he aims to return from injury in the coming weeks.

The 18-year-old has been out of action since November 2020 due to a knee problem but his rehabilitation looks set to be completed before the end of September.

Barcelona fans will be confident of a quick return to form for Fati after he smashed a string of records in his debut 2019/20 campaign.

The teenage superstar now holds the record for the youngest ever goal scorer at Barcelona, the youngest ever Champions League goal scorer and the youngest goal scorer for the Spanish senior team.