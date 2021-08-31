Atletico Madrid are set to keep Saúl Niguez after all despite a summer of exit links surrounding the midfielder.

It was thought Saúl could be on the move having fallen down the pecking order as far as the Atletico Madrid midfield is concerned.

The 26-year-old has been filling in at wing-back early this season, but that is not where he would ideally like to play.

Still, buyers have been hard to come by, despite interest from Chelsea and Manchester United.

And it is now being reported by CaughtOffside that Saúl will remain with Atletico Madrid beyond tonight’s midnight deadline.

That means the Spain international will have to wait until at least January for another chance to move.

Though, in the meantime, he should still get game time under Diego Simeone this season, especially given his versatility and the fact Atleti will be competing across the Premier League and Champions League once again this season.

Saúl is under contract with Atletico Madrid until 2026 and he remains one of the club’s highest earners.