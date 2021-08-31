La Liga News

Real Madrid fail to agree deal with PSG for Kylian Mbappe ahead of transfer deadline

Real Madrid have failed to sign Kylian Mbappe ahead of the transfer deadline.

Los Blancos made their move for Mbappe after years of planning with around a week to go, initially submitting a €160million bid.

That bid was rejected and subsequent ones have been, too, reports claiming a bid worth up to €200million was sent back rejected.

That’s despite the fact PSG could lose Mbappe for free next summer, the striker out of contract following this season.

Mbappe has even rejected a number of contract offers, and so all signs point to a free departure when he is likely to join Real Madrid, the team he supported as a boy.

But PSG have remained resistant to the opportunity to make big money for their prize striker and so Real Madrid will have to wait until at least January to make a fresh move.

In January, if Mbappe has not signed a new contract in the meantime, Real Madrid will be free to agree a pre-contract agreement with the Frenchman ahead of the summer.

