Real Betis have completed the signing of Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin.

Betis have been limited in their spending this summer having felt the pinch of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Andalusian side were left close to their La Liga salary cap after reductions to each team’s limit ahead of this season.

But after Emerson Royal joined Barcelona, Betis found themselves with €9million and a hole at right-back.

And that void has now been filled by the signing of Arsenal‘s Bellerin, who returns to Spain 10 years after leaving the Barcelona academy for the Gunners.

Bellerin has been linked with a move back to Spain for some time having struggled for form at Arsenal over the last year or so.

He now links up with Manuel Pellegrini and Betis, as confirmed by the club, where he will make his first ever La Liga senior appearance in the coming weeks.

Bellerin has become on the second signing Betis have paid for this season, following on from the €3.5million signing of Germán Pezzella.

Betis also signed Willian Jose on a loan deal, also snapping up Rui Silva, Juan Miranda and Youssouf Sabaly on free deals.