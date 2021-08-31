Barcelona have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani.

The Blaugrana could do with a striker ahead of tonight’s transfer deadline amid the injury of Sergio Aguero, who is out until at least October.

Martin Braithwaite has filled in for Barca so far this season, with Memphis Depay often coming central with his licence to roam.

But Barca want more, especially with Aguero out, and according to Mundo Deportivo, the option has arisen to sign Manchester United striker Cavani.

The Experienced Uruguayan faces becoming United’s number two – despite leading the line and scoring 17 times across all competitions last season – thanks to the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus.

And as a result, it seems Cavani may have been offered to Barcelona, but the report claims that while Barca are considering it, they see the move as ‘very complicated’.

Barca are not in a position to spend significantly, and while United could not put a big price on the 34-year-old who has less than a year on his contract, they are not going to want to lose their second striker with hours left in the transfer window.

Ronaldo might be in excellent condition, but at age 36, it would be wise for the Reds to keep a reliable striker on hand.

Cavani, meanwhile, has already said he will look to retire after the Qatar World Cup next winter, so any signing would be a short-term one.

This one seems extremely unlikely ahead of the deadline at midnight Spanish time.